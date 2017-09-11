2017 7A-Central Conference football standings

September 11, 2017 Football

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 football

Team                           Conf.    Ovl.

Bryant                         0-0       2-0

LR Catholic                  0-0       2-0

North Little Rock         0-0       2-0

Cabot                           0-0       1-1

Conway                       0-0       1-1

FS Northside               0-0       1-1

LR Central                   0-0       1-1

FS Southside               0-0       0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Cabot 20, Pine Bluff 12

Springdale 19, Conway 17

Greenwood 34, Fort Smith Northside 7

Springdale Har-Ber 48, Fort Smith Southside 35

Little Rock Catholic 44, Sylvan Hills at

Little Rock Central 30, Rogers Heritage 12

North Little Rock 55, Maumelle 14

Saturday, Sept. 2

Bryant 49, Benton 42 (Little Rock)

Friday, Sept. 8

Bryant 38, Fayetteville 37, OT

El Dorado 28, Cabot 24

Conway 49, Jonesboro 18

Fort Smith Northside 41, Van Buren 28

Greenwood 49, Fort Smith Southside 0

Little Rock Catholic 34, Jacksonville 17

Bentonville West 48, Little Rock Central 14

North Little Rock 48, Little Rock McClellan 30

Friday, Sept. 15

Lake Hamilton at Bryant

Little Rock Fair at Cabot

Conway at Bentonville

Fort Smith Northside at Pine Bluff

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

Jonesboro at Little Rock Catholic

West Memphis at Little Rock Central

Little Rock Parkview at North Little Rock

Friday, Sept. 22

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at LR Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Central

Friday, Sept. 29

Little Rock Catholic at Bryant

Fort Smith Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Friday, Oct. 6

Bryant at Little Rock Central

Cabot at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Oct. 13

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant

Cabot at Little Rock Central

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock

Friday, Oct. 20

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Oct. 27

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Thursday, Nov. 2

North Little Rock at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Nov. 3

Bryant at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

