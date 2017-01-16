Swimming

Higgs, Henry, Hoerschelmann help Hornets have a day

January 16, 2017

Photos courtesy of Angela Rhode and Olaf Hoerschelmann Michael Higgs, Kyle Henry and Tristan Hoerschelmann each had individual victories to lead the Bryant Hornets swimming and diving to top honors at the Bryant January Invitational meet on Thursday, Jan. 12….

Spirit
January 14, 2017

BHS dance team performs at halftime

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here The Stinger Steppers, Bryant High School’s varsity dance team, entertained at halftime of the Hornets’ basketball game…

 
Spirit
January 13, 2017

Dance, cheer squads perform

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here The Bryant freshman dance and cheer squads performed at halftime of Thursday’s games at Bryant Middle School.

 
School
January 13, 2017

Springhill Elementary Teams of Tomorrow

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here The Teams of Tomorrow squad at Springhill Elementary School performed at halftime of one of Thursday’s games…

 