Boys Basketball

Hornets’ remarkable comeback falls 2 points short at North Little Rock

January 25, 2017

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Consider this: The Bryant Hornets basketball team won 22 games last year and came a shot away from playing for the Class 7A State championship….

January 24, 2017

Bryant’s Erion graduates from SAU

MAGNOLIA — Emily Erion of Bryant was honored at the Southern Arkansas University Fall Commencement on Dec. 9, 2016. Erion was a Business Administration major and graduated from…

 
January 24, 2017

2016-17 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings, updated

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE 2016-17 standings Girls Team                          Conf. Conway Blue              12-0 North Little Rock        10-2 Bryant                         9-3 Conway White            9-3 Lake Hamilton            8-4 Russellville                  4-8 Cabot…

 