January 5, 2017
Bryant Middle School spirit
For more photos from this event by Kevin Angle, go here The Bryant Middle School cheerleaders entertained at halftime of Thursday’s eighth grade girls game between the Lady…
For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here. After stumbling in a game they expected to win against Cabot South on Tuesday, the Bryant Hornets freshman team went to work and responded with one of their best…
For more photos from this event by Kevin Angle, go here The Bryant Middle School cheerleaders entertained at halftime of Thursday’s eighth grade girls game between the Lady…
The Parent-Athlete meeting for spring sports in the Bryant School District will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Bryant Middle School gym, starting at 6:30 p.m. According…
SHERIDAN — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School was out-rebounded 27-16 by the Sheridan Junior Lady Jackets eighth graders Tuesday night in…
SHERIDAN — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School returned after over two weeks away from competition by notching its 12th win in 14…
SHERIDAN — Playing in a game for the first time since Dec. 13, the Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team put together a 13-4 second quarter on…