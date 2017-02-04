February 4, 2017
Pressing Lady Bears out-muscle Lady Hornets
For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here FORT SMITH — When a basketball team that is more finesse than physical has to take on…
Photos courtesy of Angela Rhode With five first-place finishes including individual wins by Sara Weber, Erin Vaughn and Kalina Weaver, the Bryant Lady Hornets took top team honors in their final regular-season meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center. The…
For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here FORT SMITH — When a basketball team that is more finesse than physical has to take on…
CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE 2016-17 standings Boys Team Conf. North Little Rock 13-2 Conway White 12-3 Russellville 12-3 Bryant 10-5 Conway Blue 10-5 Cabot South 7-8…
RUSSELLVILLE — You know if the Russellville Whirlwinds freshman team can hold North Little Rock, the first-place team in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference, to 18 points…
CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE 2016-17 standings Girls Team Conf. Conway Blue 15-0 North Little Rock 12-3 Bryant 11-4 Lake Hamilton 11-4 Conway White 9-6 Cabot South 6-9…
RUSSELLVILLE — Bryant Lady Hornets freshman coach Nathan Castaldi praised the defensive work of Celena Martin and the second-half offensive play of Tierra Trotter in a 32-19 victory…