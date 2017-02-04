Swimming

Lady Hornets win five events on the way to team title at Bishop

February 4, 2017

Photos courtesy of Angela Rhode With five first-place finishes including individual wins by Sara Weber, Erin Vaughn and Kalina Weaver, the Bryant Lady Hornets took top team honors in their final regular-season meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center. The…

Boys Basketball

February 3, 2017

Boys standings: Central Arkansas Junior High Conference

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE 2016-17 standings Boys Team                          Conf. North Little Rock       13-2 Conway White           12-3 Russellville                 12-3 Bryant                        10-5 Conway Blue              10-5 Cabot South               7-8…

 
February 3, 2017

Russellville defense slows down freshman Hornets

RUSSELLVILLE — You know if the Russellville Whirlwinds freshman team can hold North Little Rock, the first-place team in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference, to 18 points…

 
February 3, 2017

Girls standings: Central Arkansas Junior High Conference

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE 2016-17 standings Girls Team                          Conf. Conway Blue              15-0 North Little Rock        12-3 Bryant                         11-4 Lake Hamilton            11-4 Conway White            9-6 Cabot South                6-9…

 