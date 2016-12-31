Girls Basketball

Freshman girls capture tournament championship

December 31, 2016

Photo courtesy of Christa Finney PEARCY — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team out-scored the host Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 9-2 in the third quarter on the way to a 38-29 victory on Friday to capture the championship of the…

Read more

Top Headlines

December 31, 2016
After opening setback, freshman boys win twice at Hale Invitational
December 31, 2016
Rogers’ free throws lift Lady Hornets past Lady Chicks
December 31, 2016
Martin, Hornets respond to Hall rally, secure win
December 29, 2016
Hornets bounce back from tough loss to top Charleston
December 29, 2016
Fresh off the bus, Lady Hornets freshmen blitz Mena to advance to title game

Football