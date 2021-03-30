March 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Hood earns high-point honors as Lady Hornets take second

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

CABOT — Senior Haley Hood was the individual high-point performer and broke a school record as the Bryant Lady Hornets continued their duel with the Conway Lady Cats for team prominence at the Wal-Mart Invitational on Tuesday.

Conway once again edged Bryant in the team standings. The Lady Cats finished with 123 points to Bryant’s 100. Sheridan was third in the 19-team field with 73 points.

Hood, who has signed with Ole Miss, finished with 30.5 points at the meet. Her record-breaking performance came in the 300-meter hurdles, which she won in a time of 45.54. That bested the mark set by Alexis Royal in 2012 and beat the second-place finisher, Aaronna Allen of Jonesboro, by nearly five seconds.

“Haley Hood just had an awesome meet tonight,” stated Lady Hornets head coach Danny Westbrook. “She had some very outstanding performances in every event she was in. That 300-meter school record time was a huge surprise. She and Jadyn Lewis continue to do a great job of leading this team in both practices and competition.”

Lewis, a junior, accounted for 21.5 points and senior Hannah Shelby with 11 points.

“I thought Hannah Shelby ran a very good time in the 3200-meter run,” Westbrook noted. “She is getting very close to breaking 12:00 in that event. Ty Foote did a good job in jumps.

“Coach Keith Dale continues to do an outstanding job coaching them and the rest of our sprinters,” he added.

Haley Hood also won the high jump, clearing 5’3” and finished second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.21. Jada Baylark of Little Rock Parkview won the 100 impressively in 14.78.

Hood also combined with Amanda Burt, Zeia Robinson and Lewis in a winning effort in the 4×400 relay. Their 4:12.92 beat out Conway’s 4:23.55.

Lewis scored in all three sprint events. She was second in the 400 with a time of 59.43, finishing behind only Paris Perkins of West Memphis (56.94). They were the only ones to break a minute in the event. Robinson was seventh for the Lady Hornets in 1:04.09.

In addition, Lewis was third in the 200 in a time of 25.99 and fourth in the100 at 12.70.

Shelby won the 3200 in 12:02.48, well ahead of second-place finisher Kaylee Stewart of Sheridan (12:16.82). Lauren Hart was fifth for Bryant in 13:11.38.

That duo also combined with Bree Hood and Flora Noble to turn in a time of 10:47.05 in the 4×800 relay, taking fourth.

Bree Hood also scored in three other events. She was seventh in each. In the 800, she turned in a 2:45.37. in the pole vault, she cleared 7’6”. And in the triple jump, she covered 32’2.5”.

Foote was fourth in the triple jump at 32’6.5” and contributed a leg to the fifth-place 4×100 relay. She and Daelyn Young, Robinson and Tziyah Fisher turned in a 52.40 clocking.

Kaycee White picked up fourth-place points in the discus with a throw of 90’8”. She was eighth in the shot at 31’3.5”. Carissa Colclasure also scored for Bryant. Her 6:32.84 in the 1600 was good for eighth.

The Lady Hornets are set to run next this Friday at Russellville.