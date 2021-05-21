Bryant athletes each have their moments at Decathlon, Pentathlon

FAYETTEVILLE — After opening on Wednesday with the best 100-meter dash, Kaleb Knox finished 16th at the 2021 State Decathlon competition on Thursday. Bryant Hornet teammate Ammon Henderson was 28th.

For the Lady Hornets, sophomore Lauren Lain finished 13th in the Pentathlon while teammate Brylee Bradford finished 25th.

Knox finished with 4,932 points. Henderson had 4,416. Fayetteville’s Sam Hurley won with 6,713 points.

Lain accumulated 3,458 points and Bradford 2,995. Blakelee Winn of Pea Ridge won the competition with 4,294 points.

Lain opened the competition with a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter dash, running a 27.18. In the 100-meter hurdles, one of her primary events during the 2021 season, she was ninth in 17.06. Her long jump of 15’3.5” was 21st. In the discus, Lain threw 63’5” to place 35th.

On Thursday, Lain’s 2:42.10 in the 800 meters was 29th. She cleared 4’7” in the high jump to finish 21st and she threw the shot 25’0.5” to place 24th.

Knox’s winning time in the 100 was 11.39 and garnered 776 points. He followed up on Wednesday with a long jump that covered 20’10.75” for 10th place. A shot put of 35’8.75” garnered seventh-place points and had him atop the leaderboard through three events.

Knox finished 23rd in the high jump, clearing 5’3”. He finished the day with a 54.41 clocking in the 400, taking 19th.

On Thursday, Knox struggled in the 1500-meter run, finishing 51st in a time of 5:58.51, which knocked him out of the top 10. But he came back with a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles in 16.11 and a fourth in the triple jump at 42’7.5”.

Though he was unable to score in the pole vault, Knox’ throw of 69’7” in the discus was 42nd.

Bradford started Wednesday with a 28.92 clocking in the 200, good for 27th. Her 100 hurdles time was 20.18 for 51st. In the long jump, she leapt 14’5.5” for 33rd. He discus throw went 49’4” which garnered 63rd-place points.

On Thursday, Bradford enjoyed her best event when she finished sixth in the 800 meters in a time of 2:34.19. She was 12th in the high jump, clearing 4’11”. But her shot put went 20’8” which was 64th.

Henderson started with a 42nd-place showing in the 100 with a time of 12.54. His long jump of 17’0.75” was 60th. In the shot, he threw 33’8.5” to place 17th and he cleared 5’1” in the high jump for 36th. He finished the day well with a 52.98 in the 400, good for 12th.

Starting Thursday, Henderson was 50th in the 110 hurdles with a time of 20.95. He threw the discus 68’6” for 45th and cleared 8’8.25” in the pole vault, which tied him for 26th.

Henderson’s triple jump of 34’3.5” was good for 47th then he closed out strong again with a fifth-place finish in the 1500 meters in 4:36.54.