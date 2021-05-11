Bryant Hornets seniors

Though Senior Night was washed out for the Bryant Hornets baseball team, the team’s seniors have been a part of 53 wins and just 12 losses in two season plus the six games in 2020 before it was shutdown by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seniors are, from left, Noah Davis, Blaine Sears, Ethan Andrews, Aiden Adams, Will Hathcote, J.T. Parker, Garret Wilson, Austin Ledbetter, Brandon Thomisee, Kyler Pabon and Ryan Riggs.

The team begins its quest of a State championship on Friday at noon at Fort Smith’s Hunts Park.