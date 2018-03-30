Robinson, Canada, Chumley earn post-season notoriety

March 30, 2018 Boys Basketball

With very little varsity experience prior to the 2017-18 season, the Bryant Hornets basketball team came on strong from the start and surprised some with a 16-12 overall record, going 7-7 in 7A-Central Conference play, and earning a fourth seed for the Class 7A State Tournament.

They were led by sophomore guard Khalen Robinson and seniors Deron Canada and Sam Chumley who have each been noted with post-season honors.

Robinson, who averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.1 deflections in his first year with the Hornets, was named all-State and all-State Tournament, along with all-conference.

Canada, a forward, averaged 13.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Chumley, a forward who played a lot of post defense at 6’4”, averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and an assist per game.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

