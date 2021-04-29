2021 inductees to Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor announced

BRYANT — A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m., with induction ceremonies to follow at 7 on Saturday, June 5, for the sixth class to be voted into the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor. The event will be held at the Bryant High School Arena, and is open to the public.

Everett Buick GMC is the presenting sponsor. The ceremony is also sponsored by Jamey South-State Farm Insurance, Saline County Lifestyles and the Elrod Law Firm.

The 2020-21 inductees are:

Pre-1980 

BJ Higginbotham Golden –     For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements (basketball)

Bob Padgett – For Unmatched Vision, Support, and Leadership (administration)

Post1980

Trevor Ezell –     For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements (Baseball)

Terry Harper –     For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements and For excellence in coaching and leadership (Baseball)

Minki Kang –     For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements (Swimming)

Julie Long Parker – For excellence in coaching and leadership (Soccer)

