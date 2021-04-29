MedFlight to visit BHS campus on Friday morning

On Friday, April 30, Bryant’s Sports Medicine instructor, Jessica Wilson, has been granted permission and arranged for MedFlight from Baptist Health to land at Bryant High School to allow Sports Medicine 2 and select Sports Medicine 1 students to experience the landing, take-off, and tour of their medical helicopter.

MedFlight will land on the band parking lot during third period (9:51 a.m.) and provide a brief presentation of the inner workings of their aircraft and field any questions the students may have.

MedFlight Air Ambulance provides emergency medical transport to critically injured patients around Central Arkansas. During the course of the Sports Medicine program at BHS, students learn about evaluation and treatment of a variety of injuries including those that are life threatening and may require emergency transportation. While learning about those injuries they are trained on techniques such as placing a patient on a spine board in order to stabilize and prevent any further spinal injury. They are also certified in CPR and AED usage. This experience will help bring those scenarios to life.

“We believe this will be a fantastic experience for our Sports Medicine students,” said Wilson. “We realize that not all of our SM students will pursue a career in Athletic Training, but these classes give them a basic foundation for other medical careers.

“In particular, the MedFlight landing will give these students a glimpse into the careers of a flight physician, flight nurse, or even an air ambulance pilot,” she added. “It is also relevant for those students who do pursue athletic training and may eventually work in a rural community. Their working familiarity of MedFlight will be of great importance.”