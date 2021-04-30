Final Bryant soccer games will be CASC Hope Warrior Night

On Wednesday, May 5, when the Bryant High School soccer teams play their final regular season matches at Hornet Stadium, it will be CASC Hope Warrior Night.

All Central Arkansas Soccer Club players, wearing their CASC jersey or Academy training shirt with Coach Nicole Inman’s signature pink sunglasses on it, will receive free admission. In addition, one head coach per team will get in for free with their team at the gate.

The first 50 players at the varsity girls’ game will receive a pair of pink sunglasses like the ones worn by the late Coach Inman as the Lady Hornets’ coach.

The varsity boys match starts at 5 p.m. The varsity girls’ contest will begin at 7 p.m. North Little Rock will be the opponent.