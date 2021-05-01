Bryant girls keep hold on first place with shutout win over Cabot

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here

Ashton Inman (3) battles for control. (Photo by Rick Nation)

With a 3-0 win over the Cabot Lady Panthers, the Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team maintained a slim lead in the 6A-Central Conference standings on Friday night, improving to 13-1-2 overall and 10-1-1 in league play.

It was their 12th shutout of the season.

With Fort Smith Northside’s 1-0 loss to North Little Rock and Conway’s win over Little Rock Central, it left Northside, North Little Rock and Conway with two losses each going into the last week of the regular season. The Lady Hornets face a showdown with Conway on Monday, May 3, then finish at home against North Little Rock on Wednesday.

The Class 6A State Tournament will be held at Springdale starting May 13.

“We have been struggling with our offensive attack and today we had one of our better nights,” said Bryant head coach Olivia Allard. “We got shots off from eight different players. We possessed better than normal, but our passes were still not quite where they needed to be. The ideas and intentions were there, so when we can get them connecting that will be great.”

Jillian Colclasure scored Bryant’s first goal on Friday. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Bryant built a 2-0 lead by halftime. Jillian Colclasure got the first goal just more than six minutes into the contest with Kaylee Fluger getting the assist. At the 11:33 mark of the half, Ellie O”Gary took a feed from Ashton Inman and found the back of the net.

In the second half, Inman put in a third goal with 4:30 left. Fluger got her second assist on the play.

“We pulled five corners out tonight, but weren’t able to convert on those,” Allard mentioned. “We still have room for growth, but at the end of the day a win is a win.

“I am proud of this group and everything they have accomplished this year and am excited to see what happens in the weeks to come,” she concluded.

Katie Sucher (13) clears the ball as a Cabot player arrives too late. (Photo by Rick Nation)