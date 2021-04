Tonight’s game postponed until Saturday, May 8

Tonight’s baseball game between the Sheridan Yellowjackets and the Bryant Hornets has been rained out. It is expected that a make-up date will be Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m.

The Hornets host Cabot on Friday with a chance to clinch a conference championship and the number one seed from the 6A-Central Conference to the 6A State Tournament in Fort Smith.