March 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Lady Hornets blitz Lady Charging Wildcats, improve to 9-0

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Forwards Anna Lowery and Caroline Campbell combined on five goals for the Bryant Lady Hornets as they overwhelmed the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats 7-0 on Tuesday night.

It was the first action in 11 days for the Lady Hornets who, nonetheless, kept their unbeaten record intact at 9-0. They play their second 7A/6A-Central Conference match this Friday at Greenwood.

North Little Rock, which came into the contest at 5-1-1 with its lone loss a 1-0 setback to Little Rock Christian, only managed one second-half shot on goal against the stingy Bryant defense, which produced its eighth shutout of the season. (They’ve only given up one goal all year, to Little Rock Christian in a 2-1 victory.

Campbell had the hat trick in Tuesday’s outing to go with two assists. Lowery had a pair of goals and two assists as well. In addition, Kara Moser and Kayla Dreher had goals. Britney Sahlmann assisted on a pair of Campbell’s goals and Mary Catherine Selig got the assist on Lowery’s first goal.

The Lady Hornets attempted a whopping 16 shots on goal in the first half as they built a 3-0 lead. They were 4 of 7 in the second half.

Campbell began the onslaught just 3:17 into the contest off Sahlmann’s first feed. It was 22:03 when Lowery found the mark for the first time off Selig’s assist.

It stayed 2-0 until the 6:30 mark of the half. Lowery fed Moser.

The first three goals of the second half came in a flurry. Dreher’s goal, off a feed from Campbell, got it started at 34:11 then Lowery fed Campbell at 33:00. Campbell returned the favor to Lowery at 28:05.

The final goal came with the sportsmanship rule in effect at the 12:16 mark as Campbell drilled her third goal off a pass from Sahlmann.