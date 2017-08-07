2017 Bryant Hornets football schedule

BRYANT HORNETS

2017 football schedule

Aug. 18 — Blue-White scrimmage, 6 p.m.

Aug. 25 — Pulaski Academy (Benefit), 6 p.m.

Sept. 2 — Benton (Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium, LR), 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — Lake Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — at Fort Smith Northside*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — Little Rock Catholic*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — at Little Rock Central*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — Fort Smith Southside*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — at Cabot*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 — North Little Rock*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 — at Conway*, 7 p.m.

*7A-Central Conference games

 

 

BRYANT HORNETS

2017 Junior varsity football schedule

Aug. 18 — Blue-White scrimmage

Aug. 28 — Pine Bluff

Sept. 11 — at LR Catholic

Sept. 11 — Maumelle

Sept. 18 — at Bauxite

Sept. 25 — at Watson Chapel

Oct. 2 — at North Little Rock

Oct. 2 — Fountain Lake

Oct. 9 — Hot Springs Lakeside

Oct. 16 — at Benton

Oct. 23 — Cabot

