2017 Bryant Hornets football schedule

BRYANT HORNETS
2017 football schedule
Aug. 18 — Blue-White scrimmage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 25 — Pulaski Academy (Benefit), 6 p.m.
Sept. 2 — Benton (Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium, LR), 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 — at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 — Lake Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 — at Fort Smith Northside*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 — Little Rock Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 — at Little Rock Central*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 — Fort Smith Southside*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 — at Cabot*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 — North Little Rock*, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 — at Conway*, 7 p.m.
*7A-Central Conference games
BRYANT HORNETS
2017 Junior varsity football schedule
Aug. 18 — Blue-White scrimmage
Aug. 28 — Pine Bluff
Sept. 11 — at LR Catholic
Sept. 11 — Maumelle
Sept. 18 — at Bauxite
Sept. 25 — at Watson Chapel
Oct. 2 — at North Little Rock
Oct. 2 — Fountain Lake
Oct. 9 — Hot Springs Lakeside
Oct. 16 — at Benton
Oct. 23 — Cabot