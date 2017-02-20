2017 Bryant Hornets soccer schedule

February 20, 2017 Sports Schedules

2017 BRYANT HORNETS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Feb. 25 — Alumni game

Feb. 28 — Benton

Mar. 2 — at Little Rock Christian

Mar. 3 — &Fayetteville

Mar. 7 — Fort Smith Southside*

Mar. 14 — at Fort Smith Northside*

Mar. 16 — at Little Rock Catholic*

Mar. 28 — Little Rock Central*

Apr. 4 — Cabot*

Apr. 7 — at North Little Rock*

Apr. 11 — Conway*

Apr. 13 — Fort Smith Northside*

Apr. 18 — Little Rock Catholic*

Apr. 21 — at Little Rock Central*

Apr. 25 — at Fort Smith Southside*

Apr. 28 — at Cabot*

May 2 — North Little Rock*

May 5 — at Conway*

&Fort Smith Tournament

 

 

2017 BRYANT HORNETS JUNIOR VARSITY SOCCER SCHEDULE

Feb. 28 — Benton

Mar. 16 — at Little Rock Catholic

Mar. 28 — Little Rock Central

Apr. 7 — at North Little Rock

Apr. 8 — at Cabot JV Tournament

Apr. 11 — Conway

Apr. 13 — Fort Smith Northside

Apr. 18 — Little Rock Catholic

Apr. 25 — at Fort Smith Southside

Apr. 28 — at Cabot

