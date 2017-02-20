2017 BRYANT HORNETS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Feb. 25 — Alumni game
Feb. 28 — Benton
Mar. 2 — at Little Rock Christian
Mar. 3 — &Fayetteville
Mar. 7 — Fort Smith Southside*
Mar. 14 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Mar. 16 — at Little Rock Catholic*
Mar. 28 — Little Rock Central*
Apr. 4 — Cabot*
Apr. 7 — at North Little Rock*
Apr. 11 — Conway*
Apr. 13 — Fort Smith Northside*
Apr. 18 — Little Rock Catholic*
Apr. 21 — at Little Rock Central*
Apr. 25 — at Fort Smith Southside*
Apr. 28 — at Cabot*
May 2 — North Little Rock*
May 5 — at Conway*
&Fort Smith Tournament
2017 BRYANT HORNETS JUNIOR VARSITY SOCCER SCHEDULE
Feb. 28 — Benton
Mar. 16 — at Little Rock Catholic
Mar. 28 — Little Rock Central
Apr. 7 — at North Little Rock
Apr. 8 — at Cabot JV Tournament
Apr. 11 — Conway
Apr. 13 — Fort Smith Northside
Apr. 18 — Little Rock Catholic
Apr. 25 — at Fort Smith Southside
Apr. 28 — at Cabot