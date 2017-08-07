2017 Bryant Middle School (Bryant White) football schedules

BRYANT WHITE HORNETS
2017 Bryant Middle School eighth grade football schedule
Aug. 18 — Blue/White scrimmage
Aug. 29 — Bryant Blue (B game)
Sept. 7 — at Cabot North
Sept. 12 — Horace Mann
Sept. 18 — Forest Heights
Sept. 26 — Hot Springs Lakeside (B game)
Sept. 28 — at Conway Blue
Oct. 3 — at Lake Hamilton (B game)
Oct. 5 — Bryant Blue (Hornet Bowl)
Oct. 10 — Benton (B game)
Oct. 12 — Russellville
Oct. 26 — Conway White
Oct. 31 — at North Little Rock
2017 Bryant Middle School seventh grade football schedule
Aug. 29 — Bryant Blue (B game)
Sept. 7 — at Cabot North
Sept. 12 — Horace Mann
Sept. 18 — Forest Heights
Sept. 25 — Lake Hamilton
Oct. 5 — Bryant Blue (Hornet Bowl)
Oct. 9 — at Lake Hamilton
Oct. 16 — at Benton
Oct. 23 — at North Little Rock