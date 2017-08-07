2017 Bryant Middle School (Bryant White) Lady Hornets schedules

BRYANT WHITE LADY HORNETS
2017 Bryant Middle School eighth grade volleyball schedule
Aug. 15 — Bryant volleyball showcase
Aug. 24 — Lake Hamilton
Aug. 28 — at North Little Rock
Aug. 31 — Conway Blue
Sept. 5 — LR Christian
Sept. 11 — at Cabot South
Sept. 18 — Benton
Sept. 21 — at Cabot North
Sept. 23 — at Benton Tournament
Sept. 25 — at Bauxite
Oct. 2 —Bauxite
Oct. 3 — at Bryant Blue
Oct. 5 — at North Little Rock
Oct. 9 — Russellville
Oct. 16 — Conway White
BRYANT WHITE LADY HORNETS
2017 Bryant Middle School seventh grade volleyball schedule
Aug. 22 — Conway Bob Courtway/Conway Simon (A&B at Bethel)
Aug. 28 — at North Little Rock
Sept. 5 — LR Christian
Sept. 19 — Cabot North/South (A&B at Bethel)
Sept. 25 — at Bauxite
Sept. 26 — at Benton (A&B)
Oct. 2 —Bauxite
Oct. 3 — at Bryant Blue
Oct. 5 — at North Little Rock
Oct. 10 — at Cabot North/South (A&B)