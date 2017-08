2017 Bryant Volleyball Showcase: Bryant High School

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant volleyball program hosted the annual pre-season showcase at Bryant Middle School gym on Tuesday evening including a scrimmage featuring the Bryant Lady Hornets high school team. The Lady Hornets compete in a preseason jamboree at Benton on Thursday before opening the season officially against Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday, Aug. 22.