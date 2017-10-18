2017 Class 7A State volleyball tournament brackets

October 18, 2017 Volleyball

2017 CLASS 7A STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

At Conway

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Game 2 — Springdale (West 5) vs. Mount St. Mary Academy (Central 4), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Fayetteville (West 3) vs. Bryant (Central 6), 4 p.m.

Game 6 — Rogers (West 4) vs. Fort Smith Northside (Central 5), 6 p.m.

Game 8 — Fort Smith Southside (Central 3) vs. Bentonville West (West 6), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Game 9 — Bentonville (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 10 — North Little Rock (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 11 — Conway (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 12 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Championship game

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 7 p.m.

 

