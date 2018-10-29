2018-19 Bryant Hornets varsity basketball schedule

BRYANT HORNETS

2018-19 varsity basketball schedule

Nov. 1 — Tip Off Classic

Nov. 8 — Maumelle (Benefit game)

Nov. 17 — at North Little Rock Showcase

Nov. 29-Dec. 1 — at Barry Pruitt Tournament, Jonesboro

Dec. 3-8 — at Morrilton Tournament

Dec. 11 — at Benton

Dec. 14-15 — at Conway Classic

Dec. 27-29 — at Coke Classic, Fort Smith

Jan. 4 — Fort Smith Northside*

Jan. 8 — at Little Rock Catholic*

Jan. 11 — Little Rock Central*

Jan. 15 — at Fort Smith Southside*

Jan. 18 — Cabot*

Jan. 22 — at North Little Rock*

Jan. 25 — Conway*

Feb. 1 — at Fort Smith Northside*

Feb. 5 — Little Rock Catholic*

Feb. 8 — at Little Rock Central*

Feb. 12 — Fort Smith Southside*

Feb. 15 — at Cabot*

Feb. 19 — North Little Rock*

Feb. 22 — at Conway*

Feb. 27-March 2 — Class 6A State Tournament

*6A-Central Conference games

 

