2018 7A-Central Conference final regular-season football standings

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2018 football
Team Conf. Ovl.
North Little Rock 7-0 10-0
Bryant 6-1 8-2
Conway 5-2 8-2
FS Northside 3-4 6-4
FS Southside 3-4 5-5
LR Catholic 2-5 5-5
Cabot 2-5 4-6
LR Central 0-7 1-8
Tuesday, Aug. 21
West Memphis 35, Little Rock Central 0
Friday, Aug. 24
Conway 48, El Dorado 41
Fort Smith Northside 69, Rogers Heritage 0
Saturday, Aug. 25
Bryant 28, Benton 14 (War Memorial Stadium, LR)
North Little Rock 29, Tulsa Washington 28 (at Bentonville)
Friday, Aug. 31
Cabot 35, Pine Bluff 14
Conway 24, Bentonville 21
Fort Smith Northside 31, Greenwood 16
Fort Smith Southside 44, Bentonville West 31
Little Rock Catholic 20, Sylvan Hills 2
Little Rock Central 43, Rogers Heritage 15
Friday, Sept. 7
Bryant 17, Bentonville West 10
Cabot 27, El Dorado 10
Conway 37, Jonesboro 16
Fort Smith Northside 46, Van Buren 21
Greenwood 52, Fort Smith Southside 27
Little Rock Catholic 42, Jacksonville 0
Rogers at Little Rock Central, cancelled, lightning
North Little Rock 35, Shreveport Evangel 20
Friday, Sept. 14
Fayetteville 36, Bryant 35
Benton 56, Cabot 41
Fort Smith Southside 55, Rogers Heritage 22
Little Rock Catholic 34, Jonesboro 17
North Little Rock 46, Whitehaven, Tenn., 35
Friday, Sept. 21
Bryant 16, Fort Smith Northside 7
Little Rock Catholic 7, Cabot 7, suspended
Conway 45, Fort Smith Southside 19
North Little Rock 38, Little Rock Central 6
Saturday, Sept. 22
LR Catholic 15, Cabot 12
Friday, Sept. 28
Bryant 59, Little Rock Catholic 28
Fort Smith Southside 30, Cabot 24
North Little Rock 35, Conway 14
Fort Smith Northside 35, Little Rock Central 7
Friday, Oct. 5
Bryant 56, Little Rock Central 0
Conway 34, Cabot 28, OT
Fort Smith Northside 40, Little Rock Catholic 14
North Little Rock 49, Fort Smith Southside 27
Thursday, Oct. 11
North Little Rock 49, Little Rock Catholic 17
Friday, Oct. 12
Bryant 31, Fort Smith Southside 14
Cabot 41, Little Rock Central 21
Conway 35, Fort Smith Northside 21
Friday, Oct. 19
Bryant 27, Cabot 0
Conway 31, Little Rock Central 0
North Little Rock 40, Fort Smith Northside 3
Fort Smith Southside 28, Little Rock Catholic 20
Friday, Oct. 26
North Little Rock 34, Bryant 28
Cabot 35, Fort Smith Northside 23
Conway 59, Little Rock Catholic 14
Fort Smith Southside 49, Little Rock Central 16
Thursday, Nov. 1
Little Rock Catholic 48, Little Rock Central 21
Friday, Nov. 2
Bryant 40, Conway 10
North Little Rock 34, Cabot 7
Fort Smith Northside 23, Fort Smith Southside 13