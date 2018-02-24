2018 Class 7A State basketball tournament brackets

CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
At North Little Rock High School
Girls
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Game 2 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 5) vs. Little Rock Central (Central 4), 1 p.m.
Game 4 — FS Southside (Central 6) vs. Springdale (West 3), 4 p.m.
Game 6 — Bryant (Central 5) vs. Van Buren (West 4), 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 1
Game 8 — Rogers (West 6) vs. FS Northside (Central 3), 1 p.m.
Game 9 — Fayetteville (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 10 — North Little Rock (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 2
Game 11 — Conway (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 12 — Bentonville (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 3
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Game 15 — TBA
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Game 2 — Springdale (West 5) vs. Bryant (Central 4), 2:30 p.m.
Game 4 — Cabot (Central 6) vs. Bentonville (West 3), 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 — FS Southside (Central 5) vs. Bentonville West (West 4), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 1
Game 8 — Rogers Heritage (West 6) vs. Conway (Central 3), 2:30 p.m.
Game 9 — Fayetteville (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10 — Fort Smith Northside (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 2
Game 11 — North Little Rock (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 3
Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Game 15 — TBA