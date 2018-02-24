2018 Class 7A State basketball tournament brackets

February 23, 2018 Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball

CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

At North Little Rock High School

Girls

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Game 2 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 5) vs. Little Rock Central (Central 4), 1 p.m.

Game 4 — FS Southside (Central 6) vs. Springdale (West 3), 4 p.m.

Game 6 — Bryant (Central 5) vs. Van Buren (West 4), 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 1

Game 8 — Rogers (West 6) vs. FS Northside (Central 3), 1 p.m.

Game 9 — Fayetteville (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10 — North Little Rock (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 2

Game 11 — Conway (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 12 — Bentonville (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 3

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Game 15 — TBA

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Game 2 — Springdale (West 5) vs. Bryant (Central 4), 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Cabot (Central 6) vs. Bentonville (West 3), 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 — FS Southside (Central 5) vs. Bentonville West (West 4), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 1

Game 8 — Rogers Heritage (West 6) vs. Conway (Central 3), 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Fayetteville (West 1) vs. game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Fort Smith Northside (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 2

Game 11 — North Little Rock (Central 1) vs. game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Game 15 — TBA

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

