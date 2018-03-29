2018 Salt Bowl set for Aug. 25

The Salt Bowl Committee has officially announced the date and time for the largest high school game in all of Arkansas —Salt Bowl 2018. The Benton Panthers and Bryant Hornets will once again open the 2018 football season with the Salt Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., at War Memorial Stadium.
Under a new provision adopted by the Arkansas Activities Association this year, high school teams are allowed to begin play the week of Aug. 20, often referred to as” Zero Week”. This year’s game will again be on Saturday night, but will not conflict with the opening weekend of college football or Labor Day weekend.
“The Salt Bowl Committee is very excited to announce the date of Salt Bowl 2018,” said Shane Broadway, Salt Bowl Committee spokesman. “We have long wanted to have the game on a Saturday night that did not conflict with the start of the college football season or a holiday weekend, so playing on the Saturday night of Zero Week gives our two great communities a stage they have never had before to kick off what we expect to be a great season for both schools. The last two Salt Bowl games have come down to the last play of the game, and with both teams returning several key players and adding new personnel, these two long-time rivals are poised to put themselves in a position to start and end their seasons at War Memorial Stadium.”