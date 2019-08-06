2019 Bryant High School golf schedule

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL
2019 golf schedule
Aug. 5 — Simmons Invitational, El Dorado
Aug. 8 — Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary, at Rebsamen, Little Rock
Aug. 12 — Charging Wildcat Invitational, North Hills, North Little Rock
Aug. 15 — Benton, at Longhills (JV)
Aug. 20 — Benton, at Hurricane
Aug. 24 — Wampus Cat Invitational, Conway Country Club
Aug. 26 — Bryant Invitational, Longhills
Sept. 3 — Benton, Hurricane
Sept. 9 — Bulldog Invitational, Fayetteville Country Club
Sept. 13 — Big Cat Invitational, North Hills
Sept. 14 — Big Cat Invitational, Centennial
Sept. 18 — Cabot, Greystone
Sept. 25 — Bryant, Longhills
Sept. 30 — Practice Round for Girls 6A State Tournament, Fayetteville Country Club
Oct. 1-2 — Girls 6A State Tournament, Fayetteville Country Club
Oct. 7 — Practice round for Boys 6A State Tournament, North Hills, North Little Rock
Oct. 8-9 — Boys 6A State Tournament, North Hills, North Little Rock