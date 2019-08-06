2019 Bryant High School golf schedule

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL

2019 golf schedule

Aug. 5 — Simmons Invitational, El Dorado

Aug. 8 — Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary, at Rebsamen, Little Rock

Aug. 12 — Charging Wildcat Invitational, North Hills, North Little Rock

Aug. 15 — Benton, at Longhills (JV)

Aug. 20 — Benton, at Hurricane

Aug. 24 — Wampus Cat Invitational, Conway Country Club

Aug. 26 — Bryant Invitational, Longhills

Sept. 3 — Benton, Hurricane

Sept. 9 — Bulldog Invitational, Fayetteville Country Club

Sept. 13 — Big Cat Invitational, North Hills

Sept. 14 — Big Cat Invitational, Centennial

Sept. 18 — Cabot, Greystone

Sept. 25 — Bryant, Longhills

Sept. 30 — Practice Round for Girls 6A State Tournament, Fayetteville Country Club

Oct. 1-2 — Girls 6A State Tournament, Fayetteville Country Club

Oct. 7 — Practice round for Boys 6A State Tournament, North Hills, North Little Rock

Oct. 8-9 — Boys 6A State Tournament, North Hills, North Little Rock

