2019 Bryant Hornets varsity football schedule

BRYANT HORNETS

2019 varsity football schedule

Aug. 20 — Pulaski Academy, 6 p.m. (benefit game)

Aug. 23 — Blue/White, 6 p.m.

Aug. 30 — Benton (Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — Bentonville West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Fort Smith Northside*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — Little Rock Catholic*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Little Rock Central*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — Fort Smith Southside*, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 25 — at Cabot*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — North Little Rock*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Conway*, 7 p.m.

*Conference games

