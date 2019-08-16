2019 Bryant Hornets varsity football schedule

BRYANT HORNETS
2019 varsity football schedule
Aug. 20 — Pulaski Academy, 6 p.m. (benefit game)
Aug. 23 — Blue/White, 6 p.m.
Aug. 30 — Benton (Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 — Bentonville West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 — at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 — at Fort Smith Northside*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 — Little Rock Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 — at Little Rock Central*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 — Fort Smith Southside*, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 25 — at Cabot*, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 — North Little Rock*, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 — at Conway*, 7 p.m.
*Conference games