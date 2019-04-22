2019 inductees into Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor announced

BRYANT — A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m., with induction ceremonies to follow at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, for the fifth class to be voted into the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor. The event will be held at the main building at Bryant High School, in the Multi-Purpose Room and is open to the public.
Everett Buick GMC is the presenting sponsor. The ceremony is also sponsored by Jamey South-State Farm Insurance, Saline County Lifestyles and the Elrod Law Firm.
The 2019 inductees are:
Terry Dalrymple – For Unmatched Vision, Support, and Leadership
Tommy Powell – For Unmatched Vision, Support, and Leadership
1960 Football Team – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements
Karen Aston – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements as well as Excellence in Coaching and Leadership
Brian Bariola – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements
David Smart – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements
The group was voted on by the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors. More information about each inductee will be provided closer to the date of induction.