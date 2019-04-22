2019 inductees into Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor announced

April 22, 2019 Area Business, Boys Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Girls Basketball, Track&Field

BRYANT — A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m., with induction ceremonies to follow at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, for the fifth class to be voted into the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor. The event will be held at the main building at Bryant High School, in the Multi-Purpose Room and is open to the public.

Everett Buick GMC is the presenting sponsor. The ceremony is also sponsored by Jamey South-State Farm Insurance, Saline County Lifestyles and the Elrod Law Firm.

 The 2019 inductees are: 

Terry Dalrymple –  For Unmatched Vision, Support, and Leadership 

Tommy Powell –  For Unmatched Vision, Support, and Leadership 

1960 Football Team – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements

Karen Aston – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements as well as Excellence in Coaching and Leadership 

Brian Bariola – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements

David Smart – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements

The group was voted on by the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors. More information about each inductee will be provided closer to the date of induction. 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!