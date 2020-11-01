2020-21 Bryant Blue Hornets basketball schedules

BRYANT BLUE HORNETS

2020-21 eighth grade boys schedule

Nov. 5 — Bryant Tipoff

Nov. 10 — at North Little Rock

Nov. 12 — at Cabot South

Nov. 16 — at Lake Hamilton

Nov. 19 — Bryant White#

Nov. 30 — North Little Rock

Dec. 1 — at Cabot North

Dec. 3 — North Little Rock

Dec. 17 — at Sheridan

Jan. 4 — at Benton

Jan. 11 — Cabot South

Jan. 12 — at Bryant White

Jan. 23 — at Hot Springs Lakeside

Jan. 25 — Cabot North

Jan. 28 — Hot Springs#

Feb. 1 — at North Little Rock

Feb. 2 — Cabot North#

Feb. 4 — at Conway White

#at Bethel Middle School

BRYANT BLUE HORNETS

Bethel Middle School

2020-21 seventh grade boys schedule

Nov. 5 — Bryant tipoff

Nov. 12 — at Cabot South

Nov. 19 — Bryant White

Dec. 1 — at Cabot North

Jan. 12 — at Bryant White

Jan. 23 — at Hot Springs Lakeside

Jan. 28 — Hot Springs

Feb. 2 — Cabot North

