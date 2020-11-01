2020-21 Bryant Blue Lady Hornets basketball schedules

BRYANT BLUE LADY HORNETS
2020-21 eighth grade girls basketball schedule
Nov. 5 — Bryant TipOff
Nov. 10 — at North Little Rock
Nov. 12 — at Cabot South
Nov. 16 — at Lake Hamilton
Nov. 19 — Bryant White
Nov. 30 — North Little Rock
Dec. 1 — at Cabot North
Dec. 3 — North Little Rock
Dec. 17 — at Sheridan
Jan. 4 — at Benton
Jan. 11 — Cabot South
Jan. 12 — at Bryant White
Jan. 23 — at Hot Springs Lakeside
Jan. 25 — Cabot North
Jan. 28 — Hot Springs
Feb. 1 — at North Little Rock
Feb. 2 — Cabot North
Feb. 4 — at Conway White
BRYANT BLUE LADY HORNETS
2020-21 seventh grade girls basketball schedule
Nov. 5 — Bryant Tipoff
Nov. 12 — at Cabot South
Nov. 19 — Bryant White
Dec. 1 — at Cabot North
Dec. 12 — Bryant White
Dec. 23 — at Hot Springs Lakeside
Jan. 28 — Hot Springs
Feb. 2 — Cabot North