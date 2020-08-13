2020 Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2020 soccer schedule
Aug. 18 — Bryant volleyball showcase, 5 p.m.
Aug. 20 — at Benton jamboree, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 — Hot Springs Lakeside
Aug. 27 — at Pulaski Academy
Sept. 1 — Greenbrier
Sept. 3 — FS Northside*
Sept. 8 — at Mount St. Mary*
Sept. 10 — LR Central*
Sept. 12 — LR Christian Tournament
Sept. 15 — at LR Southwest*
Sept. 17 — Cabot*
Sept. 22 — at North Little Rock*
Sept. 24 — Conway*
Sept. 26 — at Hot Springs Lakeside Tournament
Sept. 29 — at FS Northside*
Oct. 1 — Mount St. Mary*
Oct. 6 — at LR Central*
Oct. 8 — LR Southwest*
Oct. 10 — at Lady Cat Classic, Conway
Oct. 13 — at Cabot*
Oct. 15 — North Little Rock*
Oct. 19 — at Benton
Oct. 20 — at Conway*
Oct. 27-29 — 6A State Tournament, TBA
Oct. 31 — State finals, Hot Springs