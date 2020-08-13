2020 Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

Aug. 18 — Bryant volleyball showcase, 5 p.m.

Aug. 20 — at Benton jamboree, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 — Hot Springs Lakeside

Aug. 27 — at Pulaski Academy

Sept. 1 — Greenbrier

Sept. 3 — FS Northside*

Sept. 8 — at Mount St. Mary*

Sept. 10 — LR Central*

Sept. 12 — LR Christian Tournament

Sept. 15 — at LR Southwest*

Sept. 17 — Cabot*

Sept. 22 — at North Little Rock*

Sept. 24 — Conway*

Sept. 26 — at Hot Springs Lakeside Tournament

Sept. 29 — at FS Northside*

Oct. 1 — Mount St. Mary*

Oct. 6 — at LR Central*

Oct. 8 — LR Southwest*

Oct. 10 — at Lady Cat Classic, Conway

Oct. 13 — at Cabot*

Oct. 15 — North Little Rock*

Oct. 19 — at Benton

Oct. 20 — at Conway*

Oct. 27-29 — 6A State Tournament, TBA

Oct. 31 — State finals, Hot Springs

