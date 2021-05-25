2021 Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion schedule

May 24, 2021 Baseball-Junior Legion

BRYANT BLACK SOX

2021 Junior American Legion schedule

May 26 — Little Rock

May 29-31 — at Big Fire Showcase

June 2 — Benton (2)

June 3-6 — at Sheridan Tournament

June 8 — Sheridan (2)

June 9 — Lakeside (2)

June 10-13 — at 2D Scout Games, Memphis

June 15 — at Sheridan

June 16 — at Fort Smith

June 17-20 — at Chad Wolfe, Fayetteville

June 21 — at Sheridan

June 23 — at Lakeside

June 24 — at Lake Hamilton

June 25-26 — 2D Scout Games, UALR

June 29 — at North Little Rock

June 30 — Cabot

July 2-4 — Battle in Arkadelphia

July 6 — at Little Rock (UALR)

July 7 — at Cabot

July 8 — at Benton (2)

July 12 — North Little Rock

July 15 — Lake Hamilton

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

