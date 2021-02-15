2021 Bryant Hornets soccer schedule

BRYANT HORNETS
2021 soccer schedule
Mar. 2 — at Hot Springs
Mar. 4 — Russellville
Mar. 5 — Rogers
Mar. 11 — Benton
Mar. 16 — at FS Northside*
Mar. 18 — LR Catholic*
Mar. 30 — at LR Central*
Apr. 2 — LR Southwest*
Apr. 5 — at Cabot*
Apr. 7 — Conway*
Apr. 9 — North Little Rock*
Apr. 12 — at Conway*
Apr. 14 — at North Little Rock*
Apr. 16 — FS Northside*
Apr. 20 — at LR Catholic*
Apr. 23 — LR Central*
Apr. 27 — at LR Southwest*
Apr. 30 — Cabot*
May 3-7 — 6A-Central Conference tournament
May 13-15 — State Tournament, Springdale
May 21-22 — State Finals