6A-Central Conference girls standings, 2/9

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2020-21 girls’ basketball standings
Team Conf Ovl
FS Northside 11-0 21-1
North Little Rock 9-2 16-5
Conway 8-2 16-4
LR Central 4-5 9-10
Cabot 4-7 8-16
BRYANT 2-6 9-8
LR Southwest 1-9 4-12
Mount St. Mary 0-8 0-17
Tuesday, Jan. 5
FS Northside 70, Bryant 33
North Little Rock 68, LR Central 63
Conway 85, LR Southwest 26
Cabot 56, Mount St. Mary 14
Friday, Jan. 8
Bryant at Mount St. Mary, ppd.
Cabot 43, LR Southwest 34
Conway 68, North Little Rock 47
FS Northside 61, LR Central 39
Tuesday, Jan. 12
LR Central at Bryant, ppd.
FS Northside 74, Mount St. Mary 20
Conway 64, Cabot 46
North Little Rock 81, LR Southwest 23
Friday, Jan. 15
Bryant at LR Southwest, ppd.
LR Central 68, Cabot 64
North Little Rock 81, Mount St. Mary 15
FS Northside 65, Conway 62
Tuesday, Jan. 19
North Little Rock 77, Bryant 53
Conway 69, Mount St. Mary 11
FS Northside 57, Cabot 44
Wednesday, Jan. 20
LR Central 82, LR Southwest 51
Friday, Jan. 22
Bryant 40, Cabot 37
FS Northside 66, North Little Rock 53
Conway 75, LR Central 47
LR Southwest 59, Mount St. Mary 50
Tuesday, Jan. 26
North Little Rock 63, Bryant 41
Conway at Mount St. Mary, cancelled
FS Northside 64, Cabot 45
Friday, Jan. 29
Conway 72, Bryant 39
Mount St. Mary at LR Central, cancelled
North Little Rock 47, Cabot 30
FS Northside 70, LR Southwest 38
Tuesday, Feb. 2
FS Northside 73, Bryant 54
North Little Rock 62, LR Central 48
Cabot 62, Mount St. Mary 27
Conway 76, LR Southwest 41
Friday, Feb. 5
Bryant 58, Mount St. Mary 21
Cabot 45, LR Southwest 28
North Little Rock 68, Conway 58
FS Northside 70, LR Central 62
Tuesday, Feb. 9
LR Central 56, Bryant 50
FS Northside 56, Mount St. Mary 11
Conway 66, Cabot 41
North Little Rock 62, LR Southwest 39
Friday, Feb. 12
LR Southwest at Bryant
Cabot at LR Central
Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock
Conway at FS Northside
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at LR Southwest
Friday, Feb. 19
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
Mount St. Mary at LR Southwest