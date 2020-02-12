6A-Central Conference girls standings through 2/11

February 11, 2020 Girls Basketball

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019-20 girls standings

Team                           Conf    Ovl

FS Northside               8-0       19-3

Conway                       7-2       18-5

Cabot                          7-2       19-3

Bryant                         5-4       13-8

North Little Rock         5-4       12-11

LR Central                   2-6       6-11

Mount St. Mary          1-8       7-15

FS Southside               0-9       0-21

Friday, Jan. 10

FS Northside 67, Bryant 47 

Cabot 60, Mount St. Mary 50

Conway 77, FS Southside 27 

North Little Rock 55, LR Central 29

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Bryant 49, Mount St. Mary 45 

Cabot 70, FS Southside 9 

Conway 76, North Little Rock 47

FS Northside 56, LR Central 26 

Friday, Jan. 17

Bryant 41, LR Central 36

Conway 58, Cabot 48

FS Northside 68, Mount St. Mary 52

North Little Rock 86, FS Southside 21

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Bryant 71, FS Southside 27 

Cabot 44, LR Central 33

FS Northside 75, Conway 56 

North Little Rock 67, Mount St. Mary 32 

Friday, Jan. 24

Cabot 57, Bryant 44 

Conway 73, LR Central 36 

FS Northside 63, North Little Rock 55

Mount St. Mary 52, FS Southside 26

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Bryant 54, North Little Rock 53, OT

FS Northside 66, Cabot 36 

Conway 77, Mount St. Mary 44

LR Central 43, FS Southside 15 

Friday, Jan. 31

Conway 63, Bryant 50 

Cabot 62, North Little Rock 41 

FS Northside 56, FS Southside 27

LR Central 49, Mount St. Mary 44

Friday, Feb. 7

FS Northside 56, Bryant 41

Cabot 57, Mount St. Mary 36 

Conway 70, FS Southside 29

North Little Rock 66, LR Central 42 

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Bryant 55, Mount St. Mary 49

Cabot 64, FS Southside 36

North Little Rock 94, Conway 89

FS Northside at LR Central, ppd.

Friday, Feb. 14

LR Central at Bryant

Cabot at Conway

Mount St. Mary at FS Northside

FS Southside at North Little Rock

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

FS Northside at Conway

North Little Rock at Mount St. Mary

Friday, Feb. 21

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at LR Central

North Little Rock at FS Northside

FS Southside at Mount St. Mary

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Bryant at North Little Rock

FS Northside at Cabot

Mount St. Mary at Conway

LR Central at FS Southside

Friday, Feb. 28

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside at FS Northside

Mount St. Mary at LR Central

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Girls Basketball
February 12, 2020
Key plays down the stretch by Trotter help Lady Hornets escape Belles

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!