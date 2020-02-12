6A-Central Conference girls standings through 2/11

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019-20 girls standings
Team Conf Ovl
FS Northside 8-0 19-3
Conway 7-2 18-5
Cabot 7-2 19-3
Bryant 5-4 13-8
North Little Rock 5-4 12-11
LR Central 2-6 6-11
Mount St. Mary 1-8 7-15
FS Southside 0-9 0-21
Friday, Jan. 10
FS Northside 67, Bryant 47
Cabot 60, Mount St. Mary 50
Conway 77, FS Southside 27
North Little Rock 55, LR Central 29
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bryant 49, Mount St. Mary 45
Cabot 70, FS Southside 9
Conway 76, North Little Rock 47
FS Northside 56, LR Central 26
Friday, Jan. 17
Bryant 41, LR Central 36
Conway 58, Cabot 48
FS Northside 68, Mount St. Mary 52
North Little Rock 86, FS Southside 21
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bryant 71, FS Southside 27
Cabot 44, LR Central 33
FS Northside 75, Conway 56
North Little Rock 67, Mount St. Mary 32
Friday, Jan. 24
Cabot 57, Bryant 44
Conway 73, LR Central 36
FS Northside 63, North Little Rock 55
Mount St. Mary 52, FS Southside 26
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Bryant 54, North Little Rock 53, OT
FS Northside 66, Cabot 36
Conway 77, Mount St. Mary 44
LR Central 43, FS Southside 15
Friday, Jan. 31
Conway 63, Bryant 50
Cabot 62, North Little Rock 41
FS Northside 56, FS Southside 27
LR Central 49, Mount St. Mary 44
Friday, Feb. 7
FS Northside 56, Bryant 41
Cabot 57, Mount St. Mary 36
Conway 70, FS Southside 29
North Little Rock 66, LR Central 42
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Bryant 55, Mount St. Mary 49
Cabot 64, FS Southside 36
North Little Rock 94, Conway 89
FS Northside at LR Central, ppd.
Friday, Feb. 14
LR Central at Bryant
Cabot at Conway
Mount St. Mary at FS Northside
FS Southside at North Little Rock
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Bryant at FS Southside
LR Central at Cabot
FS Northside at Conway
North Little Rock at Mount St. Mary
Friday, Feb. 21
Cabot at Bryant
Conway at LR Central
North Little Rock at FS Northside
FS Southside at Mount St. Mary
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Bryant at North Little Rock
FS Northside at Cabot
Mount St. Mary at Conway
LR Central at FS Southside
Friday, Feb. 28
Conway at Bryant
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside at FS Northside
Mount St. Mary at LR Central