7A-Central Conference boys soccer standings through 4/21

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
2017 boys soccer
Team Conf.
FS Northside 9-1
LR Catholic 8-2
Conway 6-4
FS Southside 5-4
Bryant 5-5
Cabot 3-7
LR Central 2-8
North Little Rock 1-8
Tuesday, March 7
FS Southside 1, Bryant 1 (Southside 7-6 PKs)
Tuesday, March 14
FS Northside 1, Bryant 0
LR Central 1, North Little Rock 0
LR Catholic 4, Cabot 0
Conway 3, FS Southside 1
Thursday, March 16
LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0
FS Southside 5, Cabot 2
Conway 4, North Little Rock 2
FS Northside 1, LR Central 0
Tuesday, March 28
Bryant 3, LR Central 1
LR Catholic 2, FS Northside 1
Cabot 3, Conway 1
North Little Rock 7, FS Southside 2
Friday, March 31
Cabot 2, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 2, Conway 1
Tuesday, April 4
Bryant 5, Cabot 1
FS Northside 8, North Little Rock 0
Conway 1, LR Central 1 (Conway 4-2 PKs)
LR Catholic 1, FS Southside 0
Friday, April 7
Bryant 6, North Little Rock 0
FS Southside 3, LR Central 2
Conway 1, LR Catholic 0
FS Northside 2, Cabot 1
Tuesday, April 11
Bryant 2, Conway 1
LR Catholic 1, LR Central 0
FS Northside 4, FS Southside 1
Wednesday, April 12
LR Catholic 5, Cabot 0
Thursday, April 13
FS Northside 2, Bryant 0
Friday, April 14
LR Central 3, North Little Rock 0
FS Southside 0 Conway 0, (FSS 5-4 PKs)
Tuesday, April 18
LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0
FS Southside 3, Cabot 1
Conway 6, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 4, LR Central 1
Wedesday, April 19
Cabot 3 North Little Rock 3 (Cabot 4-3 PKs)
Thursday, April 20
Conway 5, Cabot 0
Friday, April 21
Bryant 1, LR Central 0
FS Northside 1, LR Catholic 1 (FSN 6-5 PKs)
Tuesday, April 25
Bryant at FS Southside
Cabot at LR Central
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Conway at FS Northside
Friday, April 28
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
LR Catholic at FS Southside
Tuesday, May 2
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, May 5
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
Monday, May 8
North Little Rock at FS Southside