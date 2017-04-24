7A-Central Conference boys soccer standings through 4/21

April 24, 2017 Boys Soccer

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 boys soccer

Team                           Conf.

FS Northside               9-1

LR Catholic                  8-2

Conway                       6-4

FS Southside               5-4

Bryant                         5-5

Cabot                           3-7

LR Central                   2-8

North Little Rock         1-8

Tuesday, March 7

FS Southside 1, Bryant 1 (Southside 7-6 PKs)

Tuesday, March 14

FS Northside 1, Bryant 0

LR Central 1, North Little Rock 0

LR Catholic 4, Cabot 0

Conway 3, FS Southside 1

Thursday, March 16

LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0

FS Southside 5, Cabot 2

Conway 4, North Little Rock 2

FS Northside 1, LR Central 0

Tuesday, March 28

Bryant 3, LR Central 1

LR Catholic 2, FS Northside 1

Cabot 3, Conway 1

North Little Rock 7, FS Southside 2

Friday, March 31

Cabot 2, LR Central 0

LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 2, Conway 1

Tuesday, April 4

Bryant 5, Cabot 1

FS Northside 8, North Little Rock 0

Conway 1, LR Central 1 (Conway 4-2 PKs)

LR Catholic 1, FS Southside 0

Friday, April 7

Bryant 6, North Little Rock 0

FS Southside 3, LR Central 2

Conway 1, LR Catholic 0

FS Northside 2, Cabot 1

Tuesday, April 11

Bryant 2, Conway 1

LR Catholic 1, LR Central 0

FS Northside 4, FS Southside 1

Wednesday, April 12

LR Catholic 5, Cabot 0

Thursday, April 13

FS Northside 2, Bryant 0

Friday, April 14

LR Central 3, North Little Rock 0

FS Southside 0 Conway 0, (FSS 5-4 PKs)

Tuesday, April 18

LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0

FS Southside 3, Cabot 1

Conway 6, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 4, LR Central 1

Wedesday, April 19

Cabot 3 North Little Rock 3 (Cabot 4-3 PKs)

Thursday, April 20

Conway 5, Cabot 0

Friday, April 21

Bryant 1, LR Central 0

FS Northside 1, LR Catholic 1 (FSN 6-5 PKs)

Tuesday, April 25

Bryant at FS Southside

Cabot at LR Central

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Conway at FS Northside

Friday, April 28

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

LR Catholic at FS Southside

Tuesday, May 2

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, May 5

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

Monday, May 8

North Little Rock at FS Southside

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

