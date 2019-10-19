7A-Central Conference football standings, 10/18

October 19, 2019

2019 football standings

Team                           conf     ovl

Bryant                         4-0       7-0

Conway                       3-1       5-2

Little Rock Catholic     3-1       5-2

North Little Rock         3-1       4-3

Cabot                          2-2       5-2

Little Rock Central      1-3       4-3

Fort Smith Northside  0-4       2-5

Fort Smith Southside  0-4       1-6

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Little Rock Central 24, West Memphis 18 

Friday, Aug. 30

Bryant 42, Benton 14 (War Memorial Stadium, LR)

Conway 37, El Dorado 27

Fort Smith Northside 36, Rogers Heritage 7

Jonesboro 18, Little Rock Catholic 13

Saturday, Aug. 31

North Little Rock 19, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 0 

Friday, Sept. 6

Cabot 43, Pine Bluff 19

Bentonville 17, Conway 10 

Greenwood 31, Fort Smith Northside 10 

Bentonville West 37, Fort Smith Southside 13 

Little Rock Catholic 35, Sylvan Hills 15 

Little Rock Central 62, Rogers Heritage 0 

Memphis Whitehaven 23, North Little Rock 0

Friday, Sept. 13

Bryant 38, Bentonville West 0 

Cabot 35, El Dorado 14 

Conway 14, Jonesboro 7 

Fort Smith Northside 44, Van Buren 6 

Greenwood 44, Fort Smith Southside 14 

Little Rock Catholic 41, Jacksonville 0

Little Rock Central 42, Rogers 25

Baton Rouge Catholic 24, North Little Rock 17 (Shreveport)

Friday, Sept. 20

Bryant 42, Fayetteville 13

Cabot 37, Benton 28 

Fort Smith Southside 35, Rogers Heritage 7 

Friday, Sept. 27

Bryant 42, Fort Smith Northside 7

Little Rock Catholic 28, Cabot 26 

Conway 42, Fort Smith Southside 21 

North Little Rock 35, Little Rock Central 21

Friday, Oct. 4 

Bryant 56, Little Rock Catholic 7 

Cabot 12, Fort Smith Southside 0 

North Little Rock 17, Conway 7 

Little Rock Central 42, Fort Smith Northside 35

Friday, Oct. 11

Bryant 55, Little Rock Central 14

Conway 30, Cabot 20 

Little Rock Catholic 24, Fort Smith Northside 21 

North Little Rock 28, Fort Smith Southside 14

Friday, Oct. 18

Bryant 55, Fort Smith Southside 0 

Cabot 43, Little Rock Central 20

Conway 23, Fort Smith Northside 20

Little Rock Catholic 41, North Little Rock 21

Friday, Oct. 25

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Nov. 1

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Thursday, Nov. 7

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Nov. 8 

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

