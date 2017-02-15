7A-Central Conference standings, girls through 2/14

February 15, 2017 Girls Basketball

2016-17 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Girls

Team                            Conf  Ovl

No. Little Rock             10-1  23-2

LR Central                   9-2    20-3

FS Northside               8-3    15-9

Conway                       7-4    20-7

Cabot                           4-7    15-9

Mount St. Mary            3-8    9-15

FS Southside               3-8    7-16

Bryant                          0-11  3-20

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Mount St. Mary 51, Bryant 37

FS Southside 49, Cabot 45

North Little Rock 58, Conway 50

LR Central 59, FS Northside 54

Friday, Jan. 13

LR Central 57, Bryant 28

FS Northside 52, Mount St. Mary 23

Conway 65, Cabot 44

North Little Rock 66, FS Southside 38

Tuesday, Jan. 17

FS Southside 38, Bryant 34

LR Central 58, Cabot 42

North Little Rock 72, Mount St. Mary 56

Conway 64, FS Northside 49

Friday, Jan. 20

Cabot 57, Bryant 32

FS Northside 55, North Little Rock 52

LR Central 82, Conway 75

Mount St. Mary 46, FS Southside 30

Tuesday, Jan. 24

North Little Rock 63, Bryant 23

LR Central 61, FS Southside 31

Conway 80, Mount St. Mary 37

FS Northside 55, Cabot 42, OT

Friday, Jan. 27

Conway 63, Bryant 44

LR Central 61, Mount St. Mary 29

North Little Rock 45, Cabot 33

FS Northside 40, FS Southside 24 (UAFS)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

FS Northside 53, Bryant 32

North Little Rock 65, LR Central 56

Conway 67, FS Southside 38

Cabot 68, Mount St. Mary 47

Friday, Feb. 3

FS Northside 49, Bryant 29

North Little Rock 66, LR Central 56

Cabot 47, Mount St. Mary 41

Conway 70, FS Southside 33

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Mount St. Mary 50, Bryant 43

Cabot 54, FS Southside 39

North Little Rock 70, Conway 65

LR Central 74, FS Northside 65, 2OT

Friday, Feb. 10

LR Central 56, Bryant 20

FS Northside 51, Mount St. Mary 38

Conway 60, Cabot 20

North Little Rock 66, FS Southside 43

Tuesday, Feb. 14

FS Southside 27, Bryant 20

LR Central 64, Cabot 45

North Little Rock 56, Mount St. Mary 28

FS Northside 73, Conway 64

Friday, Feb. 17

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

Mount St. Mary at FS Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 21

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at Mount St. Mary

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, Feb. 24

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside vs. FS Southside (UAFS)

 

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Girls Basketball
February 15, 2017
Southside ekes out victory in defensive struggle with Lady Hornets
Girls Basketball
February 15, 2017
JV girls: Bryant vs. Fort Smith Southside

Leave a Reply