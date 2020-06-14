June 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

AA Sox win final game in pool play at Sheridan

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — Matthew Sandidge doubled in two runs with two down in the first inning and Hunter Oglesby, with fifth-inning relief from Boston Heil, made it stand up for a 2-1 win for the Bryant Sport Shop Black Sox AA American Legion team. The victory on Saturday night, over Beebe, improved the Sox to 2-1 pool play in the Peoples Bank Wood Bat Classic. But Sheridan, which came back to edge Bryant 10-9 on Thursday, went unbeaten in its pool games to advance to the four-team championship bracket on Sunday.

Sport Shop, now 6-4, is set to play a doubleheader at Hot Springs Village on Tuesday.

Oglesby started the Sox’ run-scoring uprising when he was hit by a 2-2 pitch with one out. Jordan Gentry followed with a double. With two out, Sandidge hit a bloop down the left-field line for a double that chased both runs home.

Oglesby worked around trouble in the second when, with two down, a single and an error had runners at first and third. But the right-hander got out of the inning with a strikeout.

The Sox turned a doubleplay to wipe out a lead-off walk in the third. Beebe got its lone run in the fourth on a single, a wild pitch and a pair of errors.

Heil worked the fifth, issuing a lead-off walk. After a sacrifice moved the runner to second and a passed ball allowed him to take third, Heil struck out the next two batters to end the game.

Bryant had runners on base in every inning. Jeffrey Hastings walked with one out in the second. Gentry walked in the third and reached third base on a pair of passed balls but was stranded.

In the fourth, Myers Buck led off with a single and went to third on an errant throw by the pitcher on a comebacker hit by Hastings. But Beebe got out of the one-out jam.

In the top of the fifth, walks were issued to Oglesby and Gentry but, again, Beebe wriggled off the hook.