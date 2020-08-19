August 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Allison, Edwards pace Bryant golfers’ effort at Hurricane

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Landon Allison shot an 18-hole round of 83 to lead the Bryant Hornets at their first home match on Tuesday at Hurricane Country Club.

In the three-team match, Benton finished with a team total of 311. North Little Rock was second at 329, paced by individual medalist Cain Gunnett’s three-over 75. Bryant finished with a total of 342.

For the Lady Hornets, Katy Edwards shot a 105 and Maddie Stephens turned in a 110. With just two golfers, Bryant doesn’t qualify for the girls’ team competition, which requires three scores.

North Little Rock, paced by Hannah Bakalekos’ medalist round of two-over 74, finished at 267 as a team. Benton was second at 289 with Savana Simpson turning in a 93 for the second best round of the day.

For the Hornets, Tanner Caton and Drew Darbonne each finished at 85 with Zach Byars completing the scoring quartet with an 89. Brendon Morton show 94.

Allison’s round was highlighted by birdie on the par 5 16th. He turned in pars on the first (4), fourth (3), sixth (3), eighth (4) and ninth (4) on the way to a 41 on the front nine. On the back nine, he turned in pars on the 11th (3), 15th (4), and 18th (4).

Caton fired a birdie 3 on the 13th and had pars on 1, 6, 8 and 9 for a front nine round of 44. He parred 10, 14, 15 and 16.

Darbonne birdied 10 and had pars on 4, 6, 11, 14, and 18. Byars had pars on 4, 6, 9, 11, 12, and 16.

Morton had a birdie 2 on the par 3 fourth hole to highlight his round. He shot par on 7 and 12.

Edwards and Stephens each had par threes on the 11th and Edwards turned in a par 3 on the 17th.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play next at First Tee in Little Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The entire team plays a match at Hurricane on Thursday, Aug. 27.