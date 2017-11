Annual Bryant Invitational tourney opens Monday

The Bryant freshman basketball teams will host the annual Bryant Invitational Tournament starting Monday night. The Lady Hornets take on Magnolia at 4:30 p.m., at the high school gym while the Hornets play Hot Springs Lakeside at 7:45.

The Lady Hornets opened their season on Thursday with a gut-punch 20-19 loss to Searcy while the Hornets earned a victory 44-36.

Here are the brackets for this week’s tourney:

2017 BRYANT INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Girls

Monday, Nov. 13

At Bryant High School

Game 1 — Bryant vs. Magnolia, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 — North Little Rock vs. Hot Springs, 5:35 p.m.

Game 3 — Conway White vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 6:40 p.m.

Game 4 — Benton vs. Malvern, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

At Bryant Middle School

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, TBA

Game 7 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 6:40 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Game 9 — Game 6 loser vs. game 8 loser, 5 p.m. (BHS)

Game 10 — Game 6 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6:05 p.m. (BMS)

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. game 7 winner, 7:10 p.m. (BHS)

Boys

Monday, Nov. 13

At Bryant Middle School

Game 1 — Magnolia vs. North Little Rock, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Conway White vs. Hot Springs, 5:35 p.m.

Game 3 — Benton vs. Malvern, 6:40 p.m.

Game 4 — Bryant vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

At Bryant High School

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, TBA

Game 7 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 5:35 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 6:40 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. game 7 winner, 5 p.m. (BMS)

Game 10 — Game 6 loser vs. game 8 loser, 6:05 p.m. (BHS)

Game 11 — Game 6 winner vs. game 8 winner, 7:10 p.m. (BMS)