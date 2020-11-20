November 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Another State title, another trip to Nationals for Bryant’s phenomenal varsity dance team

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SPRINGDALE — For the seventh time, the Bryant High School varsity dance team has captured the Class 7A State Dance Championship with their performance on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Springdale Har-Ber High School.

In doing so, the Bryant squad qualified for Nationals in Orlando, Fla., in February. It’s the 13th time, Bryant has made Nationals and the last two years they’ve been National Finalists in Hip Hop and Pom.[more]

On Saturday, the team competed against 10 other Class 7A schools and took top honors in all three categories — Jazz, Hip Hop and Pom.

The team is coached by Laura Wooten.

Members include, as pictured, front from left, captains Katy Mozisek, Cara Prichard and MacKenzie Cole; second row, Callie Akers, Shelby Ellison, Amy Whitt, Paige Farnam, Lauren Penfield, Erica Reeves; third row, Jennifer Bull, Samantha Sanders, Erin Moser; fourth row, Morganne Gillespie, Olivia Lovell, Brooke Kenney, Katherine Kordsmeier; back row, Mariah McElroy, Betsy Browning, Aaryn Murdock and Coach Laura Wooten.