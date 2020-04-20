April 20 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Clark leads Hornets to State tourney bid

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Sophomore Dallis Clark, his team’s No. 3 player, fired an 18-hole round of 76 to finish in a tie for second at the AAAAA-South Conference Golf Tournament Tuesday, leading the Bryant Hornets to a third-place finish and a bid to the Class AAAAA State Tournament at Longhills Golf Course.

Clark’s round matched Houston Bradshaw of Camden Fairview, two strokes behind individual medalist Wesley Womack.

Behind the play of Womack and Bradshaw, Fairview captured the conference championship by four strokes over the Benton Panthers. Fairview accumulated a team total of 307.

Bryant was third at 315. El Dorado finished fourth at 319 to sew up the final bid from the league to State. El Dorado edged Texarkana by three strokes for the fourth spot.

Sheridan’s Mark Green and Texarkana’s Alan McDaniel earned individual bids to State as the top finishers not on qualifying teams.

For the Hornets, No. 1 golfer Trey Calhoun, a junior, carded a 78 to finish in the top 10. Freshman Marshall Bettoney turned in a 79 as Bryant’s No. 4 golfer.

Clark’s performance helped offset an off-day for the Hornets’ No. 2 man, sophomore Blake Pennington. He and No. 5 man Caleb Lewis each shot rounds of 82.

The State Tournament will be held April 27 at Greystone Country Club in Cabot.

Here are the final results from the conference tourney:

1999 AAAAA-South Conference Championship Tournament

1. Camden Fairview 307

Wesley Womack, 74; Houston Bradshaw, 76; Clay Sullivan, 78; Trent Wooldridge, 79; Scott Vaughn, 79.

2. Benton 311

Nick Atchley, 77; Ryan Ray, 80; Ryan Green, 77; Dustin Hamm, 78; Chris Poole, 79.

3. Bryant 315

Trey Calhoun, 78; Blake Pennington, 82; Dallis Clark, 76; Marshall Bettoney, 79; Caleb Lewis, 82.

4. El Dorado 319

Dale Smart, 83; Matt Griffin, 78; Bo Goodman, 78; Justin Stouppe, 80; Adam Jones, 92.

5. Texarkana 322

Alan McDaniel, 77; Adam Beck, 81; Mark Young, 79; Shane Malone, 85; Steven Murrah, 89.

6. Sheridan 327

Josh East, 81; Mark Smith, 77; Jarrod Taylor, 88; Justin Winston, 81; Seth Tipton, 97.

7. Pine Bluff 353

Daniel Robinson, 86; Jeremy Aylett, 82; Gene White, 86; Jeff Fratesi, 99; Stuart Pierce, 99.

8. Little Rock McClellan 406

Derrick Howard, 97; Blake Ellis, 91; Brandon Craft, 104; Chuck Nalley, 114.