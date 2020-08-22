August 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Bryant High golfers get season started

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Wayne Hall shot an 18-hole round of 86 to lead the Bryant Hornets in their season-opening golf match at Longhills Golf Club on Tuesday.

Garnder Lile fired a round of 69 to take individual honors, leading the Benton Panthers to a team win with a final total of 300. Hot Springs Lakeside finished at 302, Benton’s second team turned in a 313 with Bryant at 357.

In girls play, Benton’s golfers combined on a 264 with Bryant’s turning in a 300. Bryant was paced by Shelby Mashburn’s 98. Lakeside’s Taylor Fisher was individual medalist with a round of 75.

For the Hornets, Kyle Hamilton carded an 87 with Brandon Crosby finishing at 91. Jonathan Kooiman and Jacob Giffin each finished with rounds of 93 with Sam Jones turning in a 114.

For the Lady Hornets, Tiphanie Machycek shot 100, Maeghan Ghormly a 102, Sarah Sims 131 and Jessica Wilson 137.

In a second match on Thursday, Aug. 23, at Longhills, Kooiman led Bryant with a nine-hole round of 40. Crosby finished at 45, Giffin 48, Hall 49 and Jones 50.

Benton and Cabot tied for team honors at 148 with Bryant producing a score of 182. Low individual score was 35, turned in by Ryan Ennis and Tyler Noble of Benton along with Nic Benton and Hunter Smith of Cabot.

In girls play, Benton’s Caitlin Jones shot 41 to lead her team to victory with a team round of 127. Bryant shot 148, Cabot 155.

For the Lady Hornets, Mashburn led the way with a 45. Machycek shot 46 and Ghormley turned in a 57. Wilson shot a 61 and Morgan Morehead turned in a 68.

Both Bryant teams were scheduled to play at Russellville Country Club on Monday, Aug. 27. On Tuesday, they were to join Benton and Sheridan for a match at Longhills before traveling to Greystone Country Club in Cabot on Thursday, Aug. 30.



