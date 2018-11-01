Basketball’s Tip-Off Night 2018 set for tonight at BMS gym

Bryant basketball fans will get a sneak peak at the 2018-19 versions of the teams in the school district when Tip-Off Night 2018 is held tonight at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The schedule follows, including performances by the dance and cheer squads at each level from high school varsity to seventh grade.

Both boys and girls teams from the high school will follow up with pre-season benefit games on Thursday, Nov. 8, against Maumelle. The Hornets’ official season-opener will be in the North Little Rock Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 17 while the Lady Hornets debut at the Lake Hamilton Classic, set for Monday, Nov. 12.

The Bryant freshman boys will make the earliest debut when they play in the Joe T. Robinson Tournament in Pulaski County, starting Monday, Nov. 5, at 5:45 p.m., against Little Rock Mills. The freshmen girls’ opener is Thursday, Nov. 8, at Vilonia.

At Bryant Middle School, the eighth-grade boys start against Bryant Blue (Bethel) on Thursday, Nov. 15, while the seventh-grade team opens at home against Little Rock Christian on Saturday, Nov. 10. The eighth-grade girls will travel with the freshman girls to play in Vilonia on Nov. 8. The seventh-grade girls will play Little Rock Christian on Nov. 10, as well.

At Bethel, the eighth-grade boys will play at Lake Hamilton on Monday, Nov. 12, to open the season. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 13, along with the eighth-grade girls and both seventh-grade teams at Sheridan.

Tip-Off Night 2018

Thursday, Nov. 18

5:00-5:15 High School Girls

5:15-5:19 High School Dance

5:19-5:23 High School Cheer

5:23-5:28 Warm Up

5:28-5:43 High School Boys

5:43-5:47 9thDance

5:47-5:51 9thCheer

5:51-5:56 Warm Up

5:56-6:11 9thGirls

6:11-6:16 Warm Up

6:16-6:31 9thBoys

6:31-6:35 BeMS Cheer

6:35-6:39 BeMS Dance

6:39-6:44 Warm Up

6:44-6:59 7thGirls

6:59-7:04 Warm Up

7:04-7:19 7thBoys

7:19-7:23 BMS Dance

7:23-7:27 BMS Cheer

7:27-7:32 Warm Up

7:32-7:47 8thGirls

7:47-7:52 Warm Up

7:52-8:07 8thBoys