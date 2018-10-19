Benton eighth-graders upend Bryant Blue

October 19, 2018 Football

LITTLE ROCK — In a game played at Quigley-Cox Stadium on the campus of Central High School in Little Rock became the Benton freshman team was playing Central’s Tigers, the Benton Panthers eighth-grade team overwhelmed the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School, 34-0, on Thursday night.

“We simply got outplayed tonight by a good Benton team,” said Hornets coach Josh Akers.

Bethel, now 2-3 on the season, plays at Conway White next Thursday at 5:30 p.m., before closing out the season on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at North Little Rock.

