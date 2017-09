Benton wins freshman match at Bryant

The freshman volleyball team for the Benton Lady Panthers prevailed over the Bryant Lady Hornets 25-18, 25-17 on Monday night at the Bryant Middle School gym.

“We got down early and just couldn’t recover,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “They are good. We struggled with our passing again.

“We only had two service errors,” he mentioned.

The Lady Hornets play next on Thursday at Cabot North to begin play in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference.