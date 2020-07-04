July 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Besancon’s one-hit shutout, hitting helps Sport Shop Sox down Malvern

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

Dakota Besancon fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 10 as the Sport Shop Black Sox AA American Legion team earned their ninth win in the last 10 games Wednesday night, run-ruling Malvern in five innings, 10-0. The whitewashing comes on the heels of Hunter Oglesby’s no-hitter against Sheridan on Monday.

The lone Malvern hit was a hot shot to the left of shortstop Justin Emmerling by Malvern’s Dalton Bray to lead off the second inning

Besancon also sparked the offense going 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. A seven-run second propelled the Sox, now 11-6, to the win.

The Sox’ hurler walked Zac Leming and hit Austin Wright with one out in the top of the first but got T.J. Johnson to bounce out to Nick Kehrees at second and struck out Mason Jackson.

After Bray’s hit in the second, he retired the next three, fanning two. Once staked to the 7-0 lead in the home second, Besancon dominated striking out seven over the last three innings with the lone baserunner coming on an error to lead off the fifth. Austin Owens reached on the play but Bryant catcher C.J. Phillips was hustling down the line to back-up the play. Ranging all the way past the first-base dugout, Phillips scooped up the overthrow and fired to Emmerling covering second to cut down Owens as he tried to take the extra base.

The Sox were set down by Malvern righty TaShaun Hart in the first but Oglesby worked a walk to start the second. As he was stealing second moments later, the pitch got past Malvern’s catcher and Oglesby sprinted on to third. Hart then appeared to nab him with a pick-off throw but Oglesby took off for home and slid in before the tag for the game’s first run.

Caleb Chaffin ripped a double inside the line in right, Michael Martindale blooped a single to right-center. Chaffin held at third but Martindale tried to sneak into second on the throw towards the plate only to be tagged out when the throw came in to second instead of home.

But Weston Jones made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly and, when Tre Davis was hit by a pitch, the offense revved up again. An errant pickoff throw allowed him to race to third and he scored from there when Kehrees beat out an infield hit.

And another errant pickoff throw allowed Kehrees to sprint to third. Phillips was hit by a pitch and stole second, setting the table for Besancon who parachuted a fly down the line in left for a two-run single. Emmerling reached on an error and swiped second and Oglesby knocking in two with a base hit to left-center.

The Sox added a pair of runs in the fourth. Daniel Darbonne walked, stole second and scored on Besancon’s second hit. And when yet another pickoff throw sailed down the right-field line, Besancon circled the bases to make it 9-0.

To make it a run-rule game, Jonathan Long walked, Devon Fuquay singled, Jones walked and Chase Brooks got a squeeze bunt down that delivered Long with the game-ending run.

Sport Shop is set to return to action on Sunday with a doubleheader against Cabot at Bryant High School Field.

BRYANT SPORT SHOP 10, MALVERN 0

Malvern ab r h bi Black Sox ab r h bi

Homan, ss-p 2 0 0 0 Phillips, c 2 1 0 0

Leming, 2b 1 0 0 0 Besancon, p 3 2 2 3

Wright, cf 1 0 0 0 Emmerling, ss 3 1 0 0

Johnson, c 2 0 0 0 Oglesby, 3b 2 1 1 2

Jackson, rf-ss 2 0 0 0 Chaffin, 1b 2 1 1 0

Bray, 3b 2 0 1 0 Long, 1b 0 1 0 0

Owens, dh-rf 2 0 0 0 Martindale, cf 2 0 1 0

Kennedy, lf 2 0 0 0 Fuquay, cf 1 0 1 0

O’Bryant, 1b 2 0 0 0 Jones, rf 0 0 0 1

Hart, p 2 0 0 0 Davis, lf 1 1 1 0

Brooks, lf0001

Kehrees, 2b1111

Darbonne, 2b0100

Totals 16 0 1 0 Totals 17 10 8 8

Malvern 000 00 — 0

BRYANT 070 21 — 10

One out when winning run scored.

E—Bray, Hart 2, Homan, Darbonne. LOB—Malvern 3, Bryant 3. 2B—Chaffin. SB—Oglesby 2, Phillips, Emmerling, Darbonne. S—Brooks. SF—Jones.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Malvern

Hart (L) 3 7 2 6 2 4

Homan 2 3 2 2 3 0

Bryant

Besancon (W) 5 0 0 1 1 10

Balk—Hart. HBP—Wright (by Besancon), Phillips, Davis (by Hart). WP—Hart. PB—Johnson.