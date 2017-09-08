Bethel, Henderson tangle to a tie in seventh grade game

September 8, 2017 Football

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School battled the Little Rock Henderson Hawks to a scoreless deadlock in their season-opener at Bryant Stadium on Thursday.

“It was a defensive battle all night,” said Bethel coach Josh Akers. “We traded offensive series back and forth with both teams making little ground moving the ball. I thought our kids played a lot harder this week and I felt like we were better prepared but Henderson had a good defense that kept us from moving the ball on offense.

“I was very proud of our defense,” he added. “They stepped up and made many stops for us. We just couldn’t seem to get it rolling on offense tonight.”

The Blue team is set to play next at Benton on Monday, Sept. 11.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
September 8, 2017
Bryant Blue improves to 2-0 with shutout over tough Henderson team
Football
September 8, 2017
Hornets take a shot at defending 7A champ at Fayetteville

Leave a Reply