June 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Big innings, gem by Clontz lift Junior Sox to sweep

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Right-hander Konnor Clontz whipped up a five-inning no-hitter and the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team put together big innings in their last turn at the plate in the first game and their first turn in the second game, forging a doubleheader sweep over the Sheridan Peoples Bank Yellowjackets Wednesday night.

Clontz struck out four and walked just one in game two, a 15-1 rout in which Sheridan’s lone run came on a pair of first-inning errors. The Yellowjackets managed just two other base-runners, one of which came on a one-out walk in the second that was erased on a doubleplay keyed by second baseman Logan Catton. The other runner came with one out in the top of the fourth on an error. Isac Harrison stole second but was caught trying to steal third by catcher Jacob Coppock.

In the opener, the Sox trailed 8-2 with the time limit dwindling going into the bottom of the sixth. They proceeded to score seven times to extract the 9-8 victory.

The games concluded a stretch in which the Sox player 10 games in six days. They have Thursday off before starting play in a tournament at Hendrix College on Friday with games at 3:15 and 7:30 p.m.

In the opener, the Sox had nine hits including two each from Sawyer Holt and Christian Motes. Though Sheridan pitchers walked just one, they hit Bryant batters with pitches a whopping nine times.

In the nightcap, three more Sox batters were plunked to go with nine walks. Holt, Coby Greiner and Will McEntire each had two hits as Bryant accumulated nine in the contest.

The first game was scoreless until the third when Sheridan’s Eyan Hicks singled, stole second, took third on a sacrifice and, after a double by Hunter Tucker, scored on an errant throw. Bryant pitcher Logan Chambers was a strike away from getting out of the inning and keeping it to that but Courtland Todd singled to left to make it 2-0.

In the fourth, Sheridan tacked on two more. An error extended the inning and Mason Reed took advantage with a two-run double.

The Sox got on the board in the home fourth. Micah Holyfield singled and raced home from first when Chambers burned the Sheridan center fielder for a triple. And when the throw from the outfield got away, he scored to make it 4-2.

Zion Collins singled, Ryan Taylor reached on an error and Holt was struck by a delivery to load the bases before the inning was over but all three were stranded.

Sheridan looked like it would win walking away when four more runs scored in the top of the fifth. A couple of errors contributed to the uprising before Coppock could escape. Hicks had an RBI single during the inning.

The Sox were unable to dig into the lead in the home fifth despite Coppock getting drilled, Motes beating out an infield hit and Reed, on in relief of Tucker, uncorking a wild pitch.

Coppock worked around a double, an error and an infield hit in the top of the sixth. It helped that, when the lead runner tried to score from third on a ball that got past Holt, the Bryant catcher. But Holt pounced on the loose ball and flipped to Coppock covering in time for the tag.

Coppock finished the inning with his third strikeout in two innings and the Black Sox’ rally commenced with a one-hit hit batsman as Taylor reached base. Holt legged out an infield hit then both scored on Austin Trimble’s long double to left-center. Clontz walked then Cameron Palmer hit a grounder to third that drew a wild throw to first. Clontz raced home on Trimble’s heals to make it 8-6.

With Palmer at second, Coppock then Motes were hit with pitches, loading the bases for Clift Chaffin, who drilled a single to left to drive in two to tie the game 8-8. Zion Collins picked up the game-ending RBI when he rolled a swinging bunt up the right side and Jacob Wright, running for Motes, dented the plate.

The second gave started with Sheridan taking advantage of the two first-inning miscues to put a run on the board. But the Sox answered with eight in the bottom of the opening frame.

Holt started things with a single to center. He swiped second. Logan Catton walked and Greiner drilled an RBI double to right-center to make it 1-1. Two scored on a sharp single to right by McEntire.

And it looked like that might be all the Sox would get when Sheridan starter Carson Flemming retired the next two. But Wright extended the inning with a walk. Taylor’s single to center made it 4-1 then Wright scored on a wild pitch.

That brought up Clontz who hit a fly to left that was dropped. Taylor came around to score and it was 6-1 with the top of the order due up again. Holt singled in a run and, after Catton was drilled in the back, Greiner ripped a two-run single to cap off the uprising.

While Sheridan began to struggle with Clontz’ pitching, the Sox added runs in each of the next three innings. In the second, Chambers singled but was forced at second on a grounder hit by Coppock. Chaffin came on to run for Coppock and immediately stole second.

Taylor walked then a wild pitch put runners at second and third. Another wild pitch allowed Chaffin to score. Clontz was struck by a pitch from Todd, who relieved to start the inning. When Holt’s grounder to short was misplayed, Taylor scored and it was 10-1.

McEntire’s one-out single led to a run in the third. A balk allowed him to take second then a passed ball got him to third. As Collins was drawing a walk, a wild delivery allowed McEntire to score, making it a 10-run lead.

Things didn’t get any better for Sheridan in the fourth. Palmer singled, Catton walked and Holyfield drew a free pass to fill the sacks. McEntire was robbed of his third hit by Sheridan centerfielder Steve Reeves but Collins came through with a sacrifice fly to get Palmer home.

Motes walked then Coppock was drilled. After a change of pitchers, Trimble was plunked forcing in a run. Clontz picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk, setting the final score.