Black Sox finish northwest Arkansas event with 10-0 romp

Photos courtesy of Abby Catton

FAYETTEVILLE — Logan Grant, Logan Catton and Coby Greiner combined on a five-inning shutout and the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team finished pool play at the Chad Wolff Classic at the University of Arkansas’ Baum Stadium with a 10-0 romp over Perfect Timing 17 Red.

The Sox went 4-0 in pool play and improved to 15-2 overall going into their trip to a tournament in Omaha, Neb., in conjunction with the College World Series.

Grant and Catton each allowed two singles in two innings. Greiner picked a scoreless fifth, striking out two.

The Sox meanwhile, hammered out 14 hits including two each by Logan Chambers, Jake Wright, Grayson Prince and Catton. All of the Sox starters had at least one hit.

The onslaught began right away. A one-out walk to Scott Schmidt in the top of the first and a two-out error on a fly to center off the bat of Myers Buck set the stage for a three-run burst. The duo worked a double steal as Schmidt scored and Buck got in safely at second. Matthew Sandidge singled and, when the ball was misplayed in the outfield, Buck scored and Sandidge wound up at second. He raced home on a single to center by Prince.

Grant pitched around a lead-off single in the bottom of the inning. After a strikeout, the Bryant pitcher picked off the runner at first before the inning ended with a groundout to Chambers at short.

Chambers smacked a one-out single in the top of the second the Schmidt drove one through the left side of the infield for a knock. Wright’s base hit made it 4-0 and, after Buck’s shot up the middle to load the bases, Sandidge came through with a sacrifice fly.

A two-out single came to naught in the bottom of the second for Perfect Timing. In the top of the third, the Sox resumed their onslaught. Consecutive one-out singles by Greiner, Konnor Clontz and Logan Chambers made it 6-0 and, with two down, Wright doubled in two before being thrown out trying to get to third.

Catton set down the side in order in the home third then Buck started the fourth with a walk. With one out, Prince belted a triple to right. And when he scored on Catton’s single, it was 10-0, run-rule land.

Perfect Timing managed a couple of hits in the bottom of the fourth, but Catton worked out of the jam. In the bottom of the fifth, Greiner struck out the first two he faced. A fly to Prince ended the game.