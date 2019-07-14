Black Sox’ late offense wins seesaw battle at MidAmerica

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team spotted the 417 Baseball – Hooks 17U team four runs in the first two innings but eventually caught and passed them. With the game tied 5-5 going into the seventh, the Sox scored three times then Logan Catton with help from Slade Renfrow kept 417 off the board in the bottom of the inning as the Sox earned an 8-5 win to improve to 2-0 in pool play at the MidAmerica Premier Showcase Tournament on Friday.

Cade Drennan, who snapped out of a slump with three hits on Thursday, had two more on Friday. Jake Wright and Logan Grant had two knocks apiece as well.

Brayden Lester pitched into the fifth inning for Bryant. Coby Greiner got the last two outs of the inning then Catton took over in the sixth.

A double by Haidan Barnard and an RBI single by Zackary Miller produced a 1-0 lead in the home first for 417. In the second, a walk and a two-out error opened the door for more. Another free pass then an RBI single by Barnard and another by Miller made it 4-0.

Bryant began to cut into the margin in the top of the third. Renfrow reached with one out on a third-strike wild pitch. With two down, Catton worked a walk and, after a double steal put both in scoring position. Renfrow stole home and Drennan singled in Catton to make it 4-2.

Lester worked around an error in the bottom of the third, but the Sox were unable to get much going into the fourth despite a single by Grant and a walk to Greiner.

Tucker Hilliard started the 417 fourth with a bunt hit only to be thrown out trying to steal second by Drennan.

The Sox tied it in the top of the fifth. Chambers drew a one-out pass and Catton singled to left. With two down, Wright came through with a base hit to left to make it 4-3. Stark’s single tied it, but Wright was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second.

Consecutive singles by Miller, Seth Stamps and Tyler Graham allowed 417 to regain the upper hand. But Greiner, on in relief, picked off a runner at third then induced a groundout to Renfrow at second to keep it a one-run game.

Grant led off the sixth with a single. He took second on a passed ball and scored when Lester’s looping liner to left fell in.

Catton pitched the bottom of the inning and worked around a one-out error.

Bryant went back on top in the seventh. Catton was struck by a 2-0 pitch and Drennan singled to left. Wright got a sacrifice bunt down then a passed ball allowed Catton to score. When Stark’s grounder to third was kicked, Drennan came home to make it 7-5.

Grant rolled into a force at second then Greiner drew another free pass. So, when Lester’s grounder to misplayed, the bases were full for Renfrow, who delivered an RBI single to left. Greiner was thrown out trying to score, ending the frame.

Catton got the first out of the bottom of the seventh on a fly to Grant in right. But Miller and Stamps singled and Renfrow relieved. He got the final two outs on strikes.

The Sox were set to close out pool play later on Friday against the Midwest Nationals.