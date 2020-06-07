June 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Black Sox pick off first win at tourney in Georgia

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Austin Kelly and Seth Tucker combined on a two-hitter and Jake East drove in two runs as the 17-and-under members of the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team earned a 3-1 win over Premier Baseball Black of Alpharetta, Ga., today.

The win made Bryant 1-1 in pool play at the 17U Perfect Game-East Cobb Invitational showcase tournament. The game was played at Perfect Game Park South at LakePoint.

The Sox are set to wrap up pool play on Wednesday morning against Team Elite 17’s South of Winder, Ga.

Though Kelly walked seven in his five innings of work to start the game, he struck out five and allowed just two singles and the lone run. He also picked off three runners.

Tucker followed with two scoreless frames in relief, earning a save. Only one Premier batter reached against him, on a one-out walk in the top of the seventh. He was erased when the Black Sox turned a doubleplay, started by first baseman Jacob Wright. East, the Bryant shortstop got the force and relayed to Tucker, covering first to end the game in sparkling fashion.

Bryant had six hits, one each from Kelly, East, Tucker, Logan Allen, Dylan Hurt and Garrett Misenheimer. Kelly tripled to drive in a run.

The Sox took a 1-0 lead in the home first. Allen singled and stole second. With one out, Misenheimer beat out an infield hit and Kelly was struck by a delivery from Premier starter Adam Carver, loading the bases. East delivered the run with a sacrifice fly.

After retiring the side in order in the first, Kelly worked around a two-out walk in the second. In the third, he walked two and surrendered a single to load the bases with no one out. The right-hander escaped by picking off the runner at third and, moments later, the runner at second. Teddy Egan took a third strike and the game went to the home third.

Hurt drew a one-out walk and, with two down, stole second. On an 0-2 delivery, Kelly drilled one to left for his RBI triple. East singled him home to make it 3-0.

Premier managed its run in the top of the fourth. Walks to Sam Waylock and Charles Erickson on either side of a strikeout started the inning. Waylock advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored when Jacob Spivey tapped back to Kelly.

Jacob Blankenship worked a walk to put runners at first and second with Carver at the plate. The count went to 1-2 before Kelly picked off Erickson to end the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Kelly fanned Carver but hit Chase Smith and walked Alexander Glier. Egan followed with a bloop to left that fell in but because Smith had to hold up, he was gunned down at third by Tucker. When Waylock bounced out to Scott Schmidt at second, the threat was over with the 3-1 lead still intact.

Hurt singled in the fifth and Kelly reached on an error in the sixth but the Sox were unable to capitalize.

Tucker eased through the sixth 1-2-3 before closing it out in the seventh.